Nashville to host eclipse viewing party at First Tennessee Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) The city of Nashville is teaming up with the Nashville Sounds and Adventure Science Center for an eclipse viewing party.

It’s being held Monday, Aug. 21 at First Tennessee Park in North Nashville.

It’ll be the first time since a total solar eclipse will sweep across the United States, and the first time in nearly 500 years Nashville is in the direct path.

The Nashville Symphony will perform, and there will be hands-on science activities and a separate Sounds game to follow.

Gates open at 10:30 a.m. with Mayor Megan Barry welcoming the crowd at 11 a.m. with astronomy demonstrations that involve the audience.

Everyone who attends will get special solar eclipse viewing glasses.

The eclipse begins at 11:58 a.m. with totality happening at 1:27 p.m. and lasting nearly two minutes. The ballpark’s lights will go off at 1:25 p.m. in preparation.

After the eclipse viewing, First Tennessee Park will be cleared at 2 p.m. and reopened at 3 p.m. for the Sounds game that begins just after 4 p.m.

Tickets to the viewing party and the Sounds game are on sale now at the Nashville Sounds ticket office and online at www.nashvillesounds.com. Seating is first come, first serve.

A commemorative package including viewing party ticket, Sounds game ticket, and eclipse-themed t-shirt are available and can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com.