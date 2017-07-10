Middle Tennessee teen recognized nationally for missionary work

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Middle Tennessee high school student is making a difference a world away and receiving national attention for it.

Rossview High School senior Mallory Fundora is in Uganda, Africa for her work with Project YesU. She started the program five years ago at age 11 to help give kids in Uganda the necessities, including food and education.

“I had met a Ugandan orphans choir when I was 10 years old, they came and sang at my church and I got to hang out with them and spend time with them, the way they were so happy even though they barely had anything inspired me to help them, sowhen I was 11 I sent my mom a Christmas list all it said was I wanted to help Africa and it went from there,” said Mallory.

Mallory was the Tennessee high school recipient of the Prudential spirit of community award. She went to Washington to receive her award and got to meet famous Olympian Michael Phelps. She is currently in Uganda working with her foundation for her sixth year of service to the country.

“It’s one of my favorite places in the world, feels like a second home to me now, all of the people are so joyful, so generous with what they have even though they don’t have much. They’ll give me whatever they can offer me and it’s really incredible,” said Mallory.

Click here to learn more about Project YesU.