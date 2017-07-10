Masked man pistol whips, robs Tilted Kilt employees in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are searching for a man who pistol whipped, fired a gun at and robbed employees of the Tilted Kilt.

It happened just after 1:40 a.m. early Sunday morning at the business on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

Police say the Tilted Kilt was closed to customers and employees were finishing their nightly tasks when the man came inside. He was a wearing a mask and hooded sweatshirt.

The employees were reportedly threatened with a gun while the suspect demanded money. Two female employees were pistol-whipped and one shot was fired toward a man inside. The employees sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

Clarksville authorities say the suspect ran off after receiving an undisclosed amount of money. He then got into a silver Volkswagen Jetta and sped away.

The vehicle was later found, unoccupied, in the area of Cobalt Drive.

The suspect was approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall with an average build. Anyone with information, please contact Detective Cunningham at 931-648-0656 ext. 5195. or the TIPSLINE 931-645-8477.