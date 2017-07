LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating after a man was shot while sitting inside his car at the Walmart in La Vergne.

The victim, who was shot in the chest, reportedly drove to the nearby Bojangles’ restaurant and called 911.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. An update on his condition wasn’t immediately known.

La Vergne are investigating. Further details have yet to be released.

