Man accused of exposing himself to women at Goodlettsville Dollar Store

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Goodlettsville police are searching for a man they say exposed himself to women at a Dollar Store.

It all began last Monday around 4 p.m.

According to police, the man was shopping in the store on Louisville Highway for about 20 minutes when he walked up to at least two unsuspecting women and exposed himself.

Video at the cash register shows looking around nervously and fidgeting.

News 2 spoke to some shoppers on Monday who are obviously concerned by the incident.

“I’m an armed citizen legally and I wouldn’t have it,” shopper Paul Horner said. “I don’t want it to happen and won’t let it happen.”

Shopper Rudy Wanless added, “Your wife’s here shopping, you are here shopping and this guy is loitering around. Yes, it is very uncomfortable. It is not something you would expect to happen to you.”

The unidentified man was last seen wearing glasses and has a mustache, and possibly a goatee.

Goodlettsville police have not had reports of this man prior to now, but investigators think he could be a local man.

Anyone with information is urged to call Goodlettsville police at 615-851-5111.