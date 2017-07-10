H&M announces it’s coming to downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – H&M announced Monday plans to open a massive store on Broadway in downtown Nashville.

The popular retailer already has two locations in the Metro-Nashville area, including Opry Mills and Cool Springs.

The new 27,166 square foot, two-level store will face Broadway and carry men’s, women’s, children’s apparel and accessories.

“We see this as the project that will help recruit more and more retailers into downtown,” said Crissy Cassetty with Nashville Downtown Partnership. “It will bring more shopping options into the area, which we really need.”

The store will be part of the Fifth + Broadway project at the site of the old Nashville Convention Center. It already has plans for a rooftop restaurant and bar and will be home to the Nashville Museum of African-American Music.

The development is supposed to add 5,000 jobs and 4,000 residents to the Downtown area.

“I don’t see Broadway changing,” Cassety told News 2. “When you see pictures of downtown Nashville you see all the Honky-Tonk bars. I think this just adding another element to the mix.”

Terry Weakley is the manager at Rippy’s on Broadway and his grandmother was the original owner of Tootsie’s.

“It’s different,” Weakley said of the store. “You’re at the start of Honky-Tonk Row and you’ve got all the bars down here and now they’re going to put a department store? That’s kind of different.”

Cassety sees the H&M as a place for tourists and residents to shop.

News 2 spoke with two women visiting from Raleigh, North Carolina, and asked if they were excited about the store moving in.

“I can shop at an H&M in Raleigh,” said Julie Kjellberg. “I’m not going to shop at an H&M in Nashville.”

The store plans on opening with the rest of the development in late 2019.