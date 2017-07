MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The state Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that damaged the wrestling building at Blackman High School in Murfreesboro Sunday night.

It happened at the school on Blaze Drive around 10 p.m.

Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the detached metal building by first responders with Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue.

The building, which was used to hold wrestling equipment, is said to have extensive damage.

The investigation is ongoing.