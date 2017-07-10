CrimeTracker: Most Wanted Sex Offenders airs Thursday on News 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 will partner with law enforcement spotlight sex offenders on the loose in Middle Tennessee Thursday.

All day Thursday, News 2’s ongoing CrimeTracker reports continues July 13 with fugitives convicted of sex crimes wanted in your neighborhood.

With special reports airing in every newscast, CrimeTracker: Most Wanted Sex Offenders will examine new challenges authorities face as they work to keep tabs on offenders.

CrimeTracker: Most Wanted Sex Offenders begins Thursday at 4 a.m. on Good Morning Nashville and continues in each newscast.