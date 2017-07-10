Construction workers in high demand as growth continues across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With all of the growth Nashville and Middle Tennessee is experiencing there is a large need for construction workers in order to keep up with the high demand.

There are a number of jobs available in the construction industry on both the commercial and residential side in the form of electricians, carpenters, equipment operators and site managers, and that’s just scratching the surface.

Justin Braden, Vice President of Construction Sales at Lee Company, told News 2 anyone can get into the construction industry with the right training.

Free training is also available with some companies, which News 2 learned takes about four years on average.

“What it takes is a good attitude and a hard work ethic, and training venues are available. There are varied venues such as Lee Company University that is paid for by Lee Company University, so that way our employees have a chance to better themselves, to further their career and have a location to go to call a school their own,” said Braden.

Braden also said hard work pays off.

“As your skills improve, so does your pay. The benefits of construction are equal to other industries,” he explained.

If you’re searching for a construction job, visit Jobs4TN.gov and click on “Who’s hiring near me” and search construction.

The search will give searchers a list of some of the hobs in the field available in our area, and in some cases, even gives job seekers an idea of how much they’ll make. You can also contact construction companies directly.