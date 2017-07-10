Car vs. bike: Driver claims ‘I did not see the gentleman that I hit’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The man accused of hitting a bike rider and leaving the scene on the Natchez Trace Parkway is telling his version of what happened.

Marshall Neely tells News 2, “I did not see the gentleman that I hit. He just kind of came from nowhere. I didn’t know I hit him.”

Neely, who was arrested after the incident on Saturday, says his car has been impounded by police.

He also claims he’s getting death threats.

Bicyclist Tyler Noe was thrown to the ground and injured in the accident on Natchez Trace Parkway.

His friend, Greg Goodman, was riding behind him and recorded what happened on his Go Pro camera.

Neely served as the Dean of Students at the University School of Nashville. Recently, he shifted to a part time role. On Sunday, USN reported that Neely was placed him on leave of absence.

