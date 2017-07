FEFLORE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRN) – At least four people died Monday evening after a U.S. Army plane crashed in Leflore County, Mississippi.

The plane has been identified as Lockheed C-130 Hercules, the Leflore County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to WATN-TV.

The Hercules is a large, four-engine aircraft used for military transport by both the Army and Air Force.

Further details weren’t immediately known.

