Barn, car destroyed in Antioch fire

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A barn and car were destroyed in a fire in Antioch early Monday morning.

It happened in the 5500 block of Mt. View Road around 3:30 a.m.

The barn was a woodworking shop owned by a retired Nashville firefighter.

He woke up to the flames and called for help.

Crews arrived to find the barn fully engulfed in flames. It took about an hour to extinguish the blaze.

No one was injured and the cause is under investigation.

