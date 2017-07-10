2 wanted for stabbing, beating man at East Nashville gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was stabbed after he voiced concern for a small child at an East Nashville gas station Sunday night.

It happened at the Speedway in the 2600 block of Gallatin Pike around 10 p.m.

Metro police said the victim was walking out of the store when he saw a small child behind the glass door.

The victim told the child to be careful as to not get hit by the door, which is when two people emerged from the parking lot and began yelling at the victim to not speak to the child.

The suspects proceed to beat and stab the man twice in his back, according to police. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.

Metro police said a bystander attempted to intervene and was punched in the face by the suspects.

The suspects were described as young, one wearing a white shirt and the other wore a red shirt.

They fled the area in a red and black SUV.

No additional information was released.