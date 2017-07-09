Shooting victim hits several cars in Antioch, dies at hospital

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A shooting victim who crashed into several cars Saturday night in Antioch has died.

Metro police said the victim was traveling on Bell Road away from I-24 toward Cane Ridge Road around 11 p.m. Saturday when he sideswiped a vehicle, then pulled into the parking lot of the Antioch Quarters Inn and hit several parked cars.

According to police, the victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where medical staff advised that he had been shot at least once. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No additional information has been released about the victim.

Anyone with information is urged to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.