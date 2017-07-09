Paige’s Best Bets for Sunday, July 9

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s a big day for comic fans at the Music City Center.

It’s the last day of the Heroes and Villans Fan Fest. It’s $35 and starts at 10:30 a.m. The list of guests is pretty star studded with stars from series like Guardians of the Galaxy and Agents of Shield.

Baseball season will be over before we know it so take advantage of this beautiful day and go cheer on the Nashville Sounds!

First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. and tickets start as low as $15.

And it’s a perfect day for some fun in the water so what about a splash pad? They are a great way to cool down especially if you don’t have a pool and best of all they’re free!

And there are several to choose from:

In downtown Nashville there’s Cumberland Park. It’s open from noon to 6 p.m.

In East Nashville there’s Kirkpatrick Park. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Watkins Spayground is on Jo Johnston Avenue. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mt. Juliet has Ava’s splash pad in Charlie Daniels Park. It’s open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.