Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead, driver charged with vehicular homicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An accident involving two motorcycles and a car has left one person dead in the Hermitage area.

After 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon, officers were dispatched to a serious crash at Old Hickory Boulevard near Butler Lane.

Two motorcyclists were traveling southbound on Old Hickory Boulevard when they were struck by a blue Nissan Altima traveling northbound.

The Altima crossed into oncoming traffic and struck the motorcyclists in a head-on collision. There were no passengers on the motorcycles.

Robert L. Jordan, 60, of Madison, died at the scene. The other motorcyclist, James C. Clark, 67. of Hendersonville, was transported with road rash and other minor injuries and is in stable condition at Summit Medical Center.

As for the Altima, Metro Police believe the car was occupied by the driver, Zachary Price, 28, who fled the scene on foot into a nearby neighborhood.

Price is being charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular assault and leaving the scene of Sunday afternoon’s fatal car-motorcycle crash.

Price was located after 7 p.m. at a relative’s home located on Trails End Lane and arrested.

The Altima also had a female passenger, Ali Nation, 18. who got out the car, but stayed at the scene, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for minor injuries.