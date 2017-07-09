Man charged after cyclist hit along Natchez Trace Parkway in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been arrested after video captured a bicyclist hit by a car that sped off along Natchez Trace Parkway in Franklin on Saturday morning.

According to the National Park Service, 58-year-old Marshall Grant Neely III was booked into the Williamson County Detention Center on Saturday night, where he is charged with reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to immediately notify of an accident, and failure to render aid.

Greg Goodman provided video of the incident to News 2.

Goodman said he recorded the video on his GoPro as he rode a bicycle alongside his friend Tyler Noe. The video shows an SUV hit Noe, then drive off.

Noe was treated at a hospital. He is now recovering at home after suffering cuts and bruises.

Investigators said more charges, including federal ones, are possible against Neely.