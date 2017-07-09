Franklin dance team claims national championship

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A dance team in Middle Tennessee earned top honors in a national competition.

A group from Franklin’s very own DC Dance Factory won the national competition this weekend in Orlando Florida.

The competition is known as Hall of Fame World Series Dance Challenge.

69 girls and boys ranging from 9-12 showed off all the right moves to take the title.

They competed against 38 other studios from across the United States.

They practiced, performed and perfected their routine since the fall of 2016.

The winning routine was a selection from artist P Diddy.

They even brought home a $1,000 check!

Congratulations to the DC Dance Factory for all their hard work in Orlando.