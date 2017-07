MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A fire woke up families at a Mt. Juliet apartment complex around 3:00 a.m. Sunday.

The fire started in the kitchen of a third floor apartment at Lifestyle Communities near Providence Marketplace, at Westwood Boulevard and Providence Parkway.

The complex has sprinklers, which worked to put out the fire before firefighters arrived.

No one was hurt, but three families were forced out of their apartments due to heavy water damage.