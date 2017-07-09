Cheatham County Jail evacuated because of heavy smoke

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Heavy smoke from an air conditioning unit spread through the Cheatham County jail on Saturday, just before midnight.

Sheriff Mike Breedlove reports all 163 inmates housed at the jail were evacuated.

As Ashland City fire trucks arrived, all available deputies rushed to the jail to move each prisoner into the courtrooms and halls adjacent to the jail.

Jail employees and Sheriff’s Office supervisors were in charge of guarding the inmates.

No one was hurt during the emergency, and all inmates have safely returned to the jail.