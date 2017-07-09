Another kayak overturned in the Duck River

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Another kayak has overturned early Sunday afternoon.

It was at the Duck River near the US Highway 31 Bridge near Columbia dealing with a man and two children.

Tony Scott, Assistant Fire Chief of the Columbia Fire Department, said a father was paddling in one kayak while his son and his son’s friend were in another.

The father’s kayak turned over and the other kayak could not turn around to help.

The father, as Assistant Chief Scott told, held onto a limb.

His son and his son’s friend were calling out to the man holding onto the limb. They eventually called for help after hearing the man’s voice and locating him.

Rescue crews found the man floated about 100 yards and was able to get out of the water.

The man reunited with son and son’s friend in a parking lot near Columbia.

No one hurt during the kayak overturning and rescue.

Assistant Chief Scott issued a warning to those who decide to kayak at the Duck River: Always wear a life jacket!

The father was not wearing a life jacket. His son and his son’s friend were wearing life jackets.

The Duck River condition is very swift and muddy right, a bad combination.

Muddy river conditions mean you can’t see what’s coming up, and it’s not a good time to get in the water.