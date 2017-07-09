A second tornado confirmed from July 5, 2017 storms

A line of thunderstorms spawned a pair of tornadoes in western Middle Tennessee Wednesday evening.

The first occurred in Carroll County doing damage in the Cedar Grove community along Hwy 70 southwest of Huntingdon. It was deemed an EF-1 tornado with 100-105 mph winds.

The second occurred two hours later on the other side of the Tennessee River in Humphreys County north northeast of McKewen. Surveys showed it was an EF-0 tornado with 80 mph winds. The same storm line created both tornadoes, but they were from totally separate circulations within the line.

Tornadoes in the mid-state in June are not as common as in the spring, but they do occur.

Here is a link to the Nashville National Weather Service’s survey of Humphreys County:

http://www.weather.gov/ohx/20170705