LEBANON, Tenn. – (WKRN) – The fifth annual Honor Ride For Veterans rolled and roared through Wilson County Saturday morning.

Bikers started at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon and rode 81 miles.

The Department of Veterans Affairs was on hand to lend support to the event.

The proceeds from the Honor Ride For Veterans go to help finish building a local park and museum for all who served.

In all, 367 people took part in the ride raising over $8,000.