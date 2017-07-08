USA ties Panama in front of record crowd in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It was a record-setting day for the state of Tennessee as a crowd of 47,622 people filled Nissan Stadium in Nashville to watch team USA take on Panama in its Gold Cup Opener.

The record-breaking crowd was about 2,000 more than were in Music City for the US Gold Cup tune-up game a few years ago.

After a scoreless first half where both teams had several chances to score, it was Team USA who got on the board first as Dom Dwyer scored a left-footed goal in the 50th minute to break the tie.

It was Dwyer’s second international appearance for Team USA scoring his second goal in the process.

However, the lead did not last for Team USA. After goalie Brad Guzan made a tremendous save five minutes later, Panama found the back of the net in the 60th minute as Miguel Camargo tied the game on a rebound of Guzan to draw even at 1-1.

With no more goals the rest of the way, the match ended in a 1-1 draw in the Gold Cup opener.

It’s the fourth straight time the USA and Panama have ended a match with a 1-1 tie on the scoreboard.