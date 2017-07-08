The Goodlettsville All-Star Little Leaguers are district champs

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Goodlettsville Little Leaguers went through the district tournament undefeated.

They defeated a talented South Nashville team twice during the tournament and in the championship game Saturday afternoon.

R.J. Moore was the hero in Saturday’s game. He hit a three-RBI (runs batted in) triple in the fifth inning, which gave them a 5-2 lead.

Goodlettsville made the lead stand as 5-2 was the final score.

Easton Dillard picked up where he left off in the World Series last year with a couple diamond gems at shortstop and second base.

Now, they have some time off with the state tournament not starting until July 22 in Columbia.

Chris Hood is the head coach for Goodlettsville in 2017.