Prostitution, weapon arrest made in Kentucky hotel room

OAK GROVE, Ky. (WKRN) – An odor of marijuana odor coming from an Oak Grove hotel room Friday led to the arrest of a suspected prostitute and the recovery of a stolen weapon.

According to Oak Grove Police, officers were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to the Candlewood Suites on Fort Campbell Boulevard when someone reported the odor.

When officers arrived, they said they made contact with 22-year-old Johnae Hearns. She reportedly gave them permission to search her hotel room, where they found marijuana and a pistol that had been reported stolen, according to police.

Police said they later learned Hearns had posted on social media and offered to meet people in the hotel for sex.

Hearns was arrested and taken to the Christian County, Kentucky Detention Center.

The Henderson, Tennessee woman is charged with prostitution, loitering for prostitution purposes, receiving stolen property and possession of marijuana.