Police shut down marijuana shop at Oak Hill home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police shut down a makeshift marijuana shop operating out of an Oak Hill home Friday.

Metro police said they received a tip from a citizen marijuana was being sold at a home in the 3600 block of Robin Road.

During the execution of a search warrant, narcotics detectives seized more than 10 pounds of marijuana, 15 pounds of cannabis syrup and oil, more than 10 pounds of marijuana edibles and $30,000 in cash.

The man living in the home, David Cicero, 31, was charged with possession of marijuana for resale and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Metro jail on $15,000 bond.

