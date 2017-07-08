Police: Nashville woman robs man trying to buy car off Craigslist

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police arrested a woman Friday after she allegedly robbed a man who was trying to buy a car off Craiglist last month.

According to arrest records, Tabbitha Sharp, 29, met the victim at a restaurant on Murfreesboro Pike after he responded to her ad on the website.

Police say the man agreed to pay $3,500 for a 2016 Ford Fusion. After that, police say Sharp asked the man to ride with her to her mother’s home in East Nashville. Once they arrived at the home, the victim told police two suspects approached the victim and held him at gunpoint.

Records show the suspects took the cash the victim had planned to buy the car with and his cell phone.

Officers were able to use the phone number on the ad to trace it back to Sharp. She has been charged with aggravated robbery and was booked into the Metro jail on an $80,000 bond.