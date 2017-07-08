Paige’s Best Bets for Saturday, July 8

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There is definitely something for everyone this Saturday if you’re looking for something fun to do!

What about some good old fashioned music and dancing at Uncle Dave Macon Days?

The Murfreesboro festival honoring the first superstar of the Grand Ole Opry is back at Cannonsburgh Village.

You can expect bluegrass, buckdancing and more. Gates are open at 9 a.m. and it’s $10 to get in.

It’s a big day for soccer at Nissan Stadium. First the United States takes on Panama at 3:30 p.m. and then Martinique and Nicaragua play at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $40 and if you go, show the soccer world what Music City is made of! It’s our chance to let them know we need a major league soccer team!

Goat yoga is back this weekend but Saturday there are three chances to namaste with baby goats at an East Nashville home for $25.