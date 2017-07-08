Kendall and Kylie Jenner sued over Tupac Shakur T-shirts

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A commercial photographer has sued Kendall and Kylie Jenner over the use of two of his images of late rapper Tupac Shakur that was used on T-shirts the sisters briefly sold for $125 apiece.

Michael Miller sued the Jenner sisters in a Los Angeles federal court on Friday for copyright infringement over the “vintage” T-shirts that featured their likeness or designs superimposed over photos of famous musicians. Miller’s suit states the Jenners never sought permission to use his photos.

The sisters’ brand Kendall + Kylie stopped selling the shirts last month after Ozzy Osbourne’s wife and the mother of the late rapper Notorious B.I.G, criticized them.

Emails sent to the Jenners’ publicists were not immediately returned Friday.

Miller is seeking at least $150,000 apiece for the use of his photos.