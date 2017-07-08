Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular: Trout fishing at Caney Fork River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you’re looking for a place to keep cool, there’s no better spot than the Caney Fork River, just below the Center Hill dam.

It’s probably the most popular place to trout fish, go canoeing, or both in Middle Tennessee.

On any given day during the summer, dozens of people spend their day on the river when the generators at the dam are not running.

It had been years since Davis and First Alert photographer Jerry Barlar had been to the Caney Fork.

Jerry got things going with a brown trout before Davis scored his first catch with a rainbow trout.

Then both Jerry and Davis made a catch at the same time!

If you think canoes and fisherman don’t mix, the guys met a man from Gallatin who proved trout still bite even when canoes are passing by.

