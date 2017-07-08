Cyclist hit by car in Williamson County

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two cyclists were going down Natchez Trace in Williamson County Saturday morning with one being knocked to the ground.

Greg Goodman was cycling with a friend, Tyler Noe, on Natchez Trace Parkway around 11 a.m.

Roughly eight miles south of the bridge, there are a number of signs posted that bikers may use the full lane.

In the video Goodman recorded on his GoPro, a car honked its horn and a few seconds later a white truck passes the bikers on a double line.

Roughly two seconds later, a Black Volvo SUV crossed over the lines from the wrong side of the road hitting Noe and continued driving.

Goodman told News 2 witnesses behind him and Noe saw the same black Volvo try to hit someone else last week.

Goodman also said Noe is at home recovering, surprisingly with only cuts and bruises.

The National Park Service has safety guidelines for bicyclists on the Natchez Trace online. It states

It states, “The Natchez Trace Parkway welcomes millions of visitors every year. As a designated bicycle route, thousands of bicyclists travel the Parkway and that bicyclists and motorists have a responsibility to share the road.”

It also says bicyclists are to follow the same rules of the road as motorists, ride single-file and on the right. Bicyclists may use the entire lane when necessary

Goodman said this is a federal investigation.

The driver could face vehicular assault, aggravated assault, leaving the scene of an accident with an injury and a number of other charges.

The man who shared the video told News 2 state park officials are handling the case.