2 killed in crash near Maury County EMS

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were killed in a crash Friday evening in front of the Maury County EMS building, as emergency service units gathered to honor a firefighter who had passed away.

According to the Maury County Fire Department, crews responded to the scene along James Campbell Boulevard to find two people were trapped in a vehicle while another person had suffered critical injuries.

The victims were flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where firefighters said two of them were pronounced dead. The third victim’s condition has not been released.

No additional information has been released about the victims.