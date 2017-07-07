Woman injured in Old Hickory drive-by shooting just before Madison carjacking

OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for suspects after a woman was injured in a drive-by shooting in Old Hickory before the same vehicle was used in a Madison carjacking Thursday night.

It began when a woman and man were driving on Martingdale Drive around 11 p.m.

Metro police told News 2 gun shots were fired at their car as another vehicle approached from behind and passed them.

The woman was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The man described the vehicle to police as an older model white Toyota Camry.

Twenty minutes later, a vehicle matching that description was involved in a carjacking near the intersection of Saunders Avenue and Freda Villa.

Metro police said the suspects drove off in both the Camry and the carjacked vehicle. No one was injured.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

