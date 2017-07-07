Shots fired near Pearl Cohn High School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after shots were fired near Pearl Cohn High School Friday afternoon.

School officials told News 2 staff heard the gunshots around 1 p.m. School security and police responded to the scene.

Summer school and a meal program are being held at the high school and students and staff were inside the building at the time.

After investigating, police determined the shots were fired off school property.

No injuries were reported.

Additional information was not released.