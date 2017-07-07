Ransomware hits Murfreesboro emergency services

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) – Two branches of a Tennessee city’s emergency services have been hit by ransomware as part of a worldwide malware attack that began in May.

Media outlets report the Murfreesboro police and fire departments were recently attacked by the WannaCry ransomware, which targets organizations using Microsoft Windows operating systems. Police spokeswoman Amy Norville says the department does not know when the malware was introduced into the system, but became aware of the attack last Saturday.

Norville says most of the affected data is not retrievable, and it is unclear if any significant files have been lost. Two file servers and 19 computers within the police department’s system were breached.

Norville says staff took the system offline and is working to restore the servers.