Police search for North Nashville home invasion suspects who fired at officers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for three suspects wanted for a home invasion in North Nashville Thursday night.

It happened on Hermosa Street near Charlotte Pike around 11:30 p.m.

The victim told News 2 she was home alone when she heard a knock at her door and saw three men standing outside.

When she didn’t let them in, they broke a window and came inside. The victim hid inside her closet and called 911.

Once police arrived, the three men ran and at least one of them fired a gun at the officers, according to Metro police.

No one was hit but the three men did get away.

The victim described the suspects as young men, between the ages of 18 and 20, all wearing dark clothing and masks.

Metro police processed the crime scene and collected DNA in hopes to be able to identify these men.

The victim told News 2 she believes the suspects were here to see her son, who wasn’t home.