Mt. Juliet officers equipped with opioid overdose kits

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officers with the Mt. Juliet Police Department are now equipped with opioid overdose kits.

The kits are a tool designed to save lives with a naloxone nasal spray, which can be administered to a person overdosing on opioids.

The spray is designed to reverse an overdose within minutes.

“Nationwide, we are losing too many individuals from the opioid epidemic,” stated Chief James Hambrick. “Our goal with the kits are to ensure officers are better prepared to respond to overdose incidents and have the tools they need to save another officer’s life if they become exposed to dangerous substances, like fentanyl.”

Mt. Juliet officers were trained on how to identify the signs of an opioid overdose and properly administer the naloxone.