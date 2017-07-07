Man charged after body found on side of Cheatham County cliff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 30-year-old man has been charged with murder nearly four months after a man’s body was found on the side of a steep cliff in Cheatham County.

James Thomas’ body was found on March 10 near Lovers Leap Road in Cheatham County after he was reported missing in January. According to a release, Thomas is believed to have been killed in mid-January just before he was reported missing.

Police said it is thought he was murdered in Nashville before his body was dumped in Cheatham County. Police have not revealed how Thomas may have died.

During the course of the investigation, Kevin Curtis, an acquaintance of Thomas, was identified as a suspect in the case.

He has since been charged with felony murder, theft, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Curtis was taken into custody on Thursday night.

The investigation is ongoing.