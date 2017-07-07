Karl Dean raises $1.2M for Tennessee gov’s campaign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean says he has raised $1.2 million for his bid for Tennessee governor.

Dean’s campaign notes that it is the largest haul for a Democratic gubernatorial candidate in a single fundraising period in more than a decade.

Dean is the first candidate to announce fundraising totals through June, though Republicans Randy Boyd and Bill Lee have said their first fundraisers netted in excess of $1.2 million.

Republican Gov. Bill Haslam spent $16.7 million to win his first term in office in 2010, including $3.5 million of his own money. Democratic opponent Mike McWherter spent about $3.4 million on his campaign, with about half coming in the form of personal loans.

Democrats haven’t won an open race for statewide office since Phil Bredesen’s election as governor in 2002.