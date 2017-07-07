Jared’s Ice Cream Friday: Blue Bird Antiques and Ice Cream Parlor

BELL BUCKLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Blue Bird Antiques and Ice Cream Parlor is an eclectic place with a rich history and are true to the phrase “Southern Hospitality.”

“It doesn’t matter what kind of car you drive, how nice of house you live in. We are all family and all friends,” said Billy Phillips, owner of Blue Bird Antiques and Ice Cream Parlor

Hospitality does not only just extend to the kindness of this beautiful town, but the rich ingredients used in Blue Bird’s creations.

“The kids that all work for us, we call it the freshman 10…it like happens in two weeks,” said Phillips

With an array of homemade pies, cakes, and fudge, their ice cream, made from Murfreesboro Pure Milks Purity Ice Cream is set to a higher standard then what you might find at the store.

“This is their premium version. They do an ice cream for grocery stores which is a wonderful product. This is kind of the step up from that. It has more butter fat, more sugar, more heavy cream,” said Phillips.

Their signature flavor, White Chotolate Raspberry is exclusive to only Blue Bird, you can’t get it anywhere else. Everything you see and can purchase is created by local ingredients and a whole lot of love with a recipe handed down from generation to generation.

“We are a big promoter of anything made in our community. Anything that comes from a local farm. Either the strawberries on our cheesecakes or the fresh green tomatoes that we fry every day, anything that comes from our hometown or surrounding communities. When we shop at a small business, it helps out so many in the local community,” said Phillips

Blue Bird’s long successful history is a culmination of hard work and serving the community. But, Mamma Phillips is the true artist behind all of the master pieces.

“I have been in business for over 50 years here in this town. Of course this is my home town. Never saw a reason to leave it. Very proud of it,” said Mamma Phillips, Blue Bird pastry chef.

She is the sweetest lady with such a big heart. Yeah, her pies are the real deal. But does she have a favorite?

“It’s like asking whos my favorite child? ….Honestly, my chocolate pie that I have been making the filling since I was nine years old,” said Mamma Phillips.

But to make this trip to Bell Buckle that much better, you need to try her fried pies a’ la mode.

Blue Bird Antiques and Ice Cream Parlor is at 15 Webb Road in Bell Buckle. They are open seven days a week. Twenty two flavors served in all. White chocolate raspberry is the flavor you must have.

