Hotel near Opryland robbed at gunpoint; 3 at large

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a Donelson hotel was robbed at gunpoint early Friday morning.

It happened at the Days Inn on Music Valley Drive around 3 a.m.

Metro police said three men came into the lobby with guns and took cash and cell phones from the clerks.

The suspects reportedly wore something over their faces to conceal their identities.

No one was injured and no additional information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.