NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A family of four, including two children, were held hostage by five suspects during a home invasion in North Nashville this morning.

It happened in the 2400 block of Whites Creek Pike

Metro police told News 2 the parents and two children, ages 13 and four, were tied up by the suspects.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.