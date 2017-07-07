Driver taken into custody after hitting pedestrian in Old Hickory

OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was taken into custody after he hit a pedestrian with his car in Old Hickory early Friday morning and drove away.

It happened near the Old Hickory Boulevard bridge that crosses the Cumberland River around midnight.

Witnesses told Metro police the victim was either standing or walking in the road before he was hit.

The driver drove across the bridge before pulling over and parking on Eagan Circle, which is where police took him into custody.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-critical injuries.

Metro police said it does not believe the driver was impaired.

No additional information was released.