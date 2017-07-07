Attempted robbery turns more violent in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A robbery attempt turned into a gunfire exchange Friday evening.

The altercation took place in the parking lot of Falcon Ridge Apartments located in the 200 block of Palestine Drive.

Metro police reported a man was approached by a Black man who attempted to rob him.

The confrontation led to the attempted robber firing a shot at the victim.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time as police continue to look for leads in their case.