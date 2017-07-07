54-year-old Nashville man killed in crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 54-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in south Nashville Thursday afternoon.

It happened on Murfreesboro Pike at Town Park Drive.

Police said Timothy Wallace was driving his 2000 Nissan Frontier inbound when his vehicle left the road, traveled up an embankment and hit a metal utility pole.

According to a release, there were no signs of braking before impact.

Police have not yet determined why Wallace may have lost control.

Additional information was not released.