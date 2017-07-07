5 teenagers in custody after overnight Hendersonville crime spree

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Teenagers who used a Toyota Camry in an overnight crime spree have been arrested.

Hendersonville Police arrested five teenagers (with ages ranging from 13-17) after they crashed a stolen BMW Friday afternoon.

Some of the teenagers have admitted to committing crimes in Nashville.

Metro Nashville Police Department and Hendersonville detectives are continuing their joint investigation.

The Toyota Camry used in the crime spree was dumped at Burning Tree Apartments in Hermitage. It was recovered Friday afternoon.

Stay with News 2 for a news conference covering this incident at 6:30 p.m.