2 Titans players file counter lawsuit after man accuses them of assault

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One month after a man filed a lawsuit against two Tennessee Titans players, we are hearing from the teammates’ lawyers.

Dante Satterfield claims Tajae Sharpe brutally assaulted him while Sebastian Tretola stood watch behind the popular bar Tin Roof on April 27, the night of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Satterfield filed a federal lawsuit against the players on May 10 before refiling in Davidson County in June. He is asking for a jury trial as well as $500,000 in damages after he claims he “suffered a concussion, broken bones in the face, massive facial bruising, a perforated eardrum, among other injuries.”

In the latest developments in the case, attorneys for the Titans players filed a counter claim Friday with the Davidson County Clerk’s Office.

In the documents, the two players admit to roughing up Satterfield, but they say it was all done in self-defense.

They also say Satterfield was inebriated and repeatedly approached them inside the Tin Roof. The players also allege Satterfield followed them out of the bar and threatened them, claiming to be part of a gang.

In the counterclaim, Sharpe admits to punching Satterfield in self-defense and Tretola admits to body-checking him against a brick wall when he continued to harass them. Both Titans players are asking for a jury trial and damages.

Neither Sharpe nor Tretola has been charged in the case. Metro police said in June their investigation was wrapping up, but there’s no word on what they found at this time.

When News 2 reached out to the Tennessee Titans for comment, the team simply said it was aware of the situation.