Young mom hit in face after barrage of bullets shot into Lebanon home

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was hit in the face after a barrage of bullets ripped through a Lebanon home over the weekend.

Police said nine shots were fired into the home on West Adams Street early Sunday morning as young children were asleep in their beds.

“We all dropped to the ground and me and my boyfriend began crawling in here to check on [our 3-month-old son],” Tara Belcher said. “If my sister was lying down at the time she could have died.”

Belcher and her infant son weren’t hurt, but her older sister Brittany was struck in the face by one of the bullets.

“The bullet hit her in the nose,” Belcher said. “It was a bloody mess. You could see the bullet in her nose.”

Belcher said her older sister was shot as she rushed to check on her 4-year-old daughter who was asleep by the window.

“She went to save her daughter, what a real mother would do,” Belcher told News 2. “I don’t understand why anyone would do this to her, she does nothing. She goes to work and comes home and takes care of her daughter, like a real mother is supposed to do, and for someone to pinpoint her out of everybody, it blows my mind, and I just don’t understand.”

On Wednesday night, the alleged shooter, identified as Austin Goodman, was taken into custody.

Police said at the time of his arrest he had a stick of dynamite with the ignition cord in his possession.

“That is scary,” Belcher said.

Investigators told News 2 the 20-year-old was indiscriminately firing at the Lebanon home and was allegedly trying to hit another man he believed was inside.

“My sister has never met this boy in her life,” Belcher told News 2.

Brittany Belcher has since undergone surgery and is reportedly doing well.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and fire marshal are investigating.

News 2 has learned Goodman may have a permit to handle hazardous materials and his father is in the excavation business.

Goodman is charged with one count of aggravated assault and possession of prohibited weapons. More charges are possible.