Woman publicly displays thoughts on new tall skinnies near Belle Meade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As development booms in Nashville, tall and skinny homes are taking over some areas.

Now, one woman is publicly displaying her thoughts on the new development, on her West Nashville home.

“We live in a historic overlay,” Jackie Daniel told News 2. Her family moved into the Belle Meade Links neighborhood about 5 years ago.

“We love the cozy neighborhood, she said, though suddenly it’s a little too cozy.

“In our backyard, a 45-foot tall structure literally appeared one day,” Daniel explained.

On Lincoln Court, the property where a single story ranch once sat there are now three tall and skinny homes.

“They are just really out of place in the neighborhood, she told News 2.

Daniel says she doesn’t have a problem with development.

“I’m actually a huge fan of confined urban development, but it needs to be done with design consideration and infrastructure consideration,” she explained.

Daniel says one of the tall skinny’s towers over the neighborhood, stretching 45 feet high.

“You get up on that third floor and you can see for blocks in the backyards and in the back windows of all the neighboring properties,” she explained.

She told News 2 after expressing her concerns to the builders, without luck, she decided to express her thoughts in art.

“Trump called, he wants his obnoxious tower back,” she reads from one of the displays on her home.

It’s one of several pieces of what she calls political protest art along he back of her house.

“If you need to borrow a cup of sugar open up your window and whisper, I’ll hear you just fine,” she reads from another.

Daniel says while these homes are already on the market she hopes the “art” will serve as a message to developer to build in harmony with the neighnorhoods they are in.

“Build like you want to live next door to it and that’s alll I think anybody in this city is asking.”

Daniel points out that Lincoln Court, unlike her home, is not protected by the historic committee.

She has now planted a number of trees and installed a green screen to try and regain some of the privacy her family once had.

Daniel is not alone in the fight. There are several signs in the neighboring yards that say “build responsibly save the courts.”

She has been to court once, with Metro Codes, over the “art” and she appealed the decision. There is another hearing in august

She says she plans to leave her “art” up as long as she can. She added she may put up something more traditional like wood or a mural on the back of her house.